Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes $63,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.19 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

