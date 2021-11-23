Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 395 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CSX were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.