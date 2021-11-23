Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

