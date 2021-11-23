Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

