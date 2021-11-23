Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in FedEx were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average of $270.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.