Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of C opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.