Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $135.21 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.15.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

