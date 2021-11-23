Rocket Pool Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.57 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $489.47 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $47.61 or 0.00082806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

