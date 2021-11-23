Robin Ellis Goad Sells 490,000 Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Stock

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) Director Robin Ellis Goad sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$69,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,859,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$547,281.07.

TSE FT opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Fortune Minerals Limited has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Minerals from C$0.97 to C$0.54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.