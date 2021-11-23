Robert W. Baird Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $335.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $238.20 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

