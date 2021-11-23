Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.