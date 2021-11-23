Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119,813 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

WAT opened at $346.46 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $224.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

