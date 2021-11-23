Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortive by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

