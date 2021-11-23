RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in October

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,867,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 961,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 755,344 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 506,245 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,688,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,038,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

