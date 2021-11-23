RING X PLATFORM Achieves Market Cap of $22.45 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $39.02 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 303,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

