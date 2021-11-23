Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $75.19 million and approximately $410,966.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.