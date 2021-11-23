Reviewing ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 24.77 -$5.32 million N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,648.50 -$9.11 million ($1.88) -1.86

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

