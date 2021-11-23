Reviewing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Metromile alerts:

51.0% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metromile and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Everest Re Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 90.19%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $308.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% Everest Re Group 8.79% 7.54% 2.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.13 $514.15 million $25.18 10.88

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.