Reviewing Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Peers

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lightbridge to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.02 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 19.80

Lightbridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s peers have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lightbridge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 163 663 962 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Lightbridge’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lightbridge peers beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

