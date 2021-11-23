Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RVNC stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

