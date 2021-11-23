Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $492.15

Restore plc (LON:RST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.15 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 79,658 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £687.64 million and a P/E ratio of 93.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 492.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

