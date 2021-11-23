ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in ResMed by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. 1,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.15. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,346 shares of company stock worth $11,960,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.