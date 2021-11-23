RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $177.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.