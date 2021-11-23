Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $619,000 Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fathom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Fathom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,929 shares of company stock worth $886,763 in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $359.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

