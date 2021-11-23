Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,191 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

