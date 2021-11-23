Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 22,815 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jianpu Technology were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $102,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 11.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JT stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

