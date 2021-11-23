Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $315.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $232.87 and a 1 year high of $323.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.62.

