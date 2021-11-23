Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lee Enterprises worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 133.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.40. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

