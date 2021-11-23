Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Down 0.2%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. 3,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

