Redcentric plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Redcentric stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.86. The company has a market cap of £197.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

