Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

