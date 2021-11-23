Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 10.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68. 5,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 606,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

