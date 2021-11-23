Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 2,500 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

