RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.38

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

The stock has a market cap of $542.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

