Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Achieves $10.75 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Raze Network has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $1.03 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00090410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.18 or 0.07318393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.56 or 0.99843427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

