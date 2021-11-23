Raven Protocol Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $3,287.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.