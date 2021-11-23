Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $2,980.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

