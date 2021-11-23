Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $423,751.39 and $839.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00238785 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.