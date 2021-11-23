Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 3,786 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

