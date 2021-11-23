Rafael Bejar Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) Senior Officer Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,792.

APS stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.91. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of C$265.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.93.

APS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

