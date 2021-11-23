Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $753,279.95 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

