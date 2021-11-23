Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QTNT opened at $1.97 on Friday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

