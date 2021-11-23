QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $133.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $133.40 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

