Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

