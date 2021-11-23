QChi Price Tops $0.0341 on Major Exchanges (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. QChi has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,629.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

