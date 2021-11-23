Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issued By Oppenheimer

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $128.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

