Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $42,645.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QTWO stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. 470,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.