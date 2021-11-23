Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report issued on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.