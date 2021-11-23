Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Employers Holdings, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Employers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Employers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Employers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.