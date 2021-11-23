Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,721. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

